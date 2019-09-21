An Opinionated Guide To Vegan London is plant-based chef and blogger, Sara Kiyo Popowa's second book. Popowa amassed a large following on social media after she began posting details of the Japanese-style packed lunches she made for her husband, which led to her first book Bento Power.
Now she's turning her attention to the best vegan and vegan-friendly dining in London. Drawing on her years of living in the capital, Popowa's extensive guide covers a wide range of well-renowned restaurants (Mildreds is still our go-to for sweet potato fries) and whether you're vegan or not, food photographer Sam Harris' accompanying imagery will leave you salivating.
If you know Popowa's wildly popular (and aesthetically pleasing) Instagram @Shisodelicious you know you're in for a roundup of culinary hotspots that will satisfy even the most exacting of foodies. From a jackfruit junk-food treasure amid the throngs of east London to an all-you-can-eat vegetarian buffet with mouthwatering roasted cauliflower near Oxford Circus, consider your lunch and dinner dilemmas solved for the foreseeable future.
Ahead, we've extracted 10 of our favourite places from this gem. Get going...