While these UV devices do effectively kill bacteria, they aren't completely without risks: You already know that UVA and UVB exposure from the sun can put you at risk for skin cancer, and according to Dr. Posina, UVC has also been linked to DNA damage and cataracts. "It does kill bacteria and viruses effectively, but can also be carcinogenic." However, it's important to note that while UVC exposure from these devices is relatively minimal, it is necessary to keep it away from your eyes and skin while the device is in use. Virtually all of the devices on the market have a clear indicator light that shines whenever it is in use (in other words, if you see it shining then keep that lid shut) — and many are also equipped with automatic shut-off timers that deactivate the light within ten minutes. "NYC subways and some offices use devices with UVC light to sterilise the spaces, but only used when not in the direct vicinity of others," Dr. Posina adds. "Phone cleaning devices shouldn't pose a health hazard, especially if you are not in the room during use."