London's Freshest Sushi Restaurants

“Rice, raw fish and seaweed.” Molly Ringwald’s description of her ridiculously elegant lunch in The Breakfast Club seemed mind-blowingly exotic for 1985. In 2016, though, sushi is a mainstay of the international restaurant circuit. From no-frills, Japanese holes-in-the-wall to clean-lined, modern lunch spots and five-star decadence, we now have it all.
This abundance of fresh fish is not all good news, though. The main problem, now, is no longer disgust at the mere mention of sushi (à la John Bender) but an argument about who does the best hand rolls.
Where do you go when Itsu just won't do? We’ve narrowed down our favourite places to find authentic maki, butter soft sashimi and just-out-the-fryer tempura.
