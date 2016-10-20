It’s an all too familiar scene: 6pm on a Saturday night and you're at the local supermarket staring at the never ending rows of wine bottles, scanning the price tags for something in your budget. With little knowledge, navigating the extensive range of grape varieties and regions is a total minefield and it’s more than likely you’ll just play it safe with a Sauvignon Blanc and
arrive at your superior friend's door feeling a bit immature when they pop your bottle in the fridge and offer you a heavenly glass of light, dry white that they "got from the local" (what?! where?!)
If you never to be that guest at the dinner party again, follow these tips from three supermarket wine buyers.
