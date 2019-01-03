The Sleep Apps You Need If You Have Trouble Waking Up

If you're trying to sleep better, getting off your phone before going to bed makes a lot of sense. While it may be addicting to have HQ Trivia and Instagram right at your fingertips, staring and scrolling gleams blue light into your eyes, suppressing your body's natural melatonin production, which makes it harder to fall asleep.
But your phone isn't all evil, and it can be used to help you understand your sleep habits and ultimately sleep better. In fact, there are tons of sleep apps available that you can use to listen to white noise before bed, track your sleep throughout night, and set alarms that you'll actually stick to.
So, whether you're trying to revamp your sleep for the new year, or you have insomnia and are looking for new ways to cope, we found the best smartphone apps that will help you get your sleep schedule on track. Keep in mind that these are just smartphone apps with varying degrees of scientific accuracy — so they're not necessarily going to cure your sleep issues. If you are concerned with how your sleep is impacting your health and daily life, it's important to talk to a doctor who can really pinpoint what's going on.