5 Skin Stickers That Make Treating Zits & Dark Spots Slightly More Fun

Let's be real: We're never excited to see acne and dark spots pop up on our face — especially because they always seem to do so at the most inconvenient times. But if pimples insist on being a part of our lives, then the least we ask for is a fun fix for them.
Drying lotion that pulls our skin and flakes is not that. White cream that rubs off on our pillow is not that. But stickers? Yeah, we can get on board with stickers.
The newest novel way to treat blemishes is with a tiny clear dot packed with salicylic acid or tea tree oil or retinol. Stick it on the offending mark, go to sleep (or go to the office — you can barely notice 'em on), and wake up to a seriously diminished spot. See, easy — and almost fun! Click through the slides ahead to see our favourites.
