These Sex Toys Will Make For Unforgettable Gifts

Sex toys make the best presents for all kinds of people. Your shy, inexperienced bestie might just need an enthusiastic friend to more or less put a vibrator in her hand. Your wild pal will appreciate your excellent taste in the latest dildo model. And your partner will never forget the holiday season that was significantly warmed up by the gift of a perfect pleasure object.
When you give someone a sex toy, you’re giving them more than a material item. A sex toy has limitless potential for unforgettable experiences, comfort, self-love, health, and fun. Plus, it’s a big middle finger to the messages of shame that keep us from encouraging one another to love our bodies. It’s the gift that keeps on coming. (That’s the saying, right?)
Being a professional pervert, I’ve had the chance to test-drive a whole lot of sex toys and kink gear, and I’m always on the hunt for the newest innovations. (Also, I have a lot of outspoken friends who can’t stop talking about the harnesses they love and the butt plugs they can’t wait to try.) So, I put together a holiday gift guide that includes my mainstay classics, some new models, and a few things that I’m sure will keep you erotically inspired all year long. Happy shopping!
