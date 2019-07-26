The Best Self Tanners To Fake Like You've Been On Holiday All Summer

Hopefully you’re finally taking all our real talk about the damaging effects of UV rays seriously. But that doesn’t mean you can’t fake some glowing post-holiday limbs. Self-tanners have come a long way since the days of turning people creepy shades of orange, and they’re available in a dizzying array of lotions, creams, mousses, sprays, and drops.
Of course, whether you’re self-tanning or spray tanning, you still need to follow the Faux Glow 101 rules, which are:
1. Exfoliate your skin first.
2. Moisturise your elbows, ankles, feet, knees and your hairline so they don’t absorb too much product.
3. Wash your hands when you're done!
4. Wait until your skin is dry to the touch before getting dressed.
Now go forth and pretend you've just returned home from a holiday with Beyoncé on a super-yacht off the coast of France.
St. Tropez is pretty much the gateway drug of self tanners. It is basically foolproof. We especially like the Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse; it's good for all skin tones and its foam-like texture gives you great control over the depth of your tan. Leave it on for one hour for a sun-kissed glow or up to three hours for a deep bronze. The colour will continue to develop for up to eight hours after you shower it off, so don’t get crazy and over-apply.
If there’s a brand that knows summer, it’s Banana Boat. This popular self tanner — available in light/medium and deep dark — is oil-free, quick-drying, and enriched with aloe vera and Vitamin E. And because it's a lotion, it hydrates as the tan develops.
This highstreet score gives you a natural and progressive tan after just one hour. Vitamin E keeps your “tan” from fading and the velvety, non-greasy lotion texture hydrates skin for 12 hours.
Tanning newbie? Control the depth of your look with a gradual lotion like Jergen’s Natural Glow Daily Moisturiser. It’s an oldie but a goody, turning limbs into well-moisturised, glow-y and goddess-y versions of themselves in a few days. It comes in two shades — fair to medium and medium to tan.
The beloved H2O Tan Drops from the king of self tanning now comes in a bigger bottle. Mix these into your favourite SPF or moisturiser to completely tailor your tan to your skin tone. The water base means this formula won’t clog your pores while aloe vera soothes your skin and rose water keeps everything fresh.
This cult brand is a go-to for women with darker skin tones as it provides a glow without looking fake. This lightly scented formula absorbs and dries quickly and won’t transfer to your clothes. It also has no artificial preservatives or parabens and comes with an application mitt.
These individually wrapped towelettes are ideal for on-the-go tanning or beach-chair touch ups. These are easy to apply and dry quickly. The tan continues to develop for up to four hours so don’t overdo it.
This dry oil mist is 70% organic and its buildable colour can last for up to three days. This fast-drying, streak- and transfer-free formula is juiced up with a blend of argan oil, Vitamin C, hibiscus and chamomile extract. Cruelty-, paraben-, phthalate- and perfume-free.
This water-based vegan mousse (c/o celebrity go-to tan artist Jules Von Hep) brings colour-correcting technology to your sexy, sexy legs. The light shade gives fair-to-medium skin tones a peachy glow; the medium shade counteracts redness with an invisible green tint (good for olive skin); and the dark shade features a "hyperviolet complex," which corrects any orange or sallow undertones. Free of all the bad stuff and full of coconut, chia seed and avocado oils to moisturise while you tint.
