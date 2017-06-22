Where To Find The Most Romantic Restaurant Views In London

Any self-respecting Londoner has a long list of sights visitors HAVE to see. Hyde Park, The Barbican Centre, St Paul's Cathedral – London is chock-full of places we love. So why do we insist on spending our nights out in basements? We appreciate a dive bar, dingy pub or underground club as much as anyone, but there have to be better things than the walls to stare at while we eat.
Some outings are endlessly improved by a view across our favourite city. Across London there are restaurants and bars offering stellar sights, as well as fine food and expertly mixed drinks.
Click through to see our favourite table-side vistas...