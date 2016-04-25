New Yorkers take their pizza seriously. Whether you prefer thin-crust or deep-dish, extra sauce or more cheese, simple-and-plain or loaded with toppings, you'll find it here. But, while there's no question that New York serves the most delicious pizza of any American city, identifying the very best joints can be difficult when there's a pizzeria on practically every corner.
Luckily, we just so happen to be self-taught pizza connoisseurs, and we've done the not-so-painstaking work of narrowing it down for you. Click through to see our picks for the most exceptional pies in town — just don't forget to save us a slice.