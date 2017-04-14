10 Recipes That Prove Pesto Makes Everything Better

Although you can find us thoroughly enjoying pesto 365 days of the year, there's just something about spring that truly makes this zesty green spread sing (on our tastebuds). It's fresh, savoury, easy to whip up, and extremely customisable. Seriously, just pick your own preferred herb, nut, oil, and cheese for blending (we're thinking of trying a parsley, walnut, coconut oil, and pecorino mix).
We rounded up tasty ideas ahead on how to successfully pesto-fy your every meal. Because let's face it, everything is just better when pesto's involved — from standard salads, to breakfasts, baked goods, and more.