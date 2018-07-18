This New Mascara Trend Will Convince You To Ditch Your Extensions

There are a lot of spaces where channeling Marie Kondo comes in handy, like that awkward area underneath your bed, or your file-crowded desktop. But it's not all that often people embrace minimalism when it comes to their beauty routine, especially in regard to their lashes. Every blaring television commercial and glossy print advertisement boasts of formulas that will turn wimpy lashes into the eighth wonder of the world.
But what if you don't want the so-long-it's-illegal, mega-multiplied look? What if you want a mascara that lets your lashes look like your lashes, just a little bit better — thicker, darker, healthier, but still natural? The new modest mascara trend caters to just that. Brands like Glossier, BareMinerals, and CoverGirl are inviting minimalism into the mascara world, coming out with natural-looking offerings that might convince even the most dedicated extensions-wearer to convert.
Ahead, check out the mascaras that swap out feathery, fiber-packed formulas for something realistic and undetectable, supersized wands for skinny bristles, and simple, long-wear formulas that get the job done without all the fuss.