This New Mascara Trend Will Convince You To Ditch Your Extensions

But what if you don't want the so-long-it's-illegal, mega-multiplied look? What if you want a mascara that lets your lashes look like your lashes, just a little bit better — thicker, darker, healthier, but still natural? The new modest mascara trend caters to just that. Brands like Glossier, BareMinerals, and CoverGirl are inviting minimalism into the mascara world, coming out with natural-looking offerings that might convince even the most dedicated extensions -wearer to convert.