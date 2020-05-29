The Best Memes Of 2020 So Far

Black Mirror writers, take note because Wikipedia also says that, “memes that replicate most-effectively enjoy more success and some may replicate effectively even when they prove to be detrimental to the welfare of their hosts.”



At their best, memes are supremely funny. Like so funny they are absolutely worth the hours we spend on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, and Pinterest. And as the French word for same, même, might suggest, memes are best described in relation to their sameness.