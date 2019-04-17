21 Of The Best Makeup Dupes To Buy Now

Where there's an iconic beauty product (MAC's Velvet Teddy Lipstick, Kat Von D's Tattoo Liner, Urban Decay's Naked Palette...) there's a 'dupe' for a snip of the price. While some experts argue against them for their sometimes blatant mimicry, others champion them, because if you can't afford to shell out, you don't have to miss out.
Sure, some makeup dupes may be hit and miss, but brands like Primark, Aldi and Revolution, to name a few, know exactly how to make products with the same markers of excellence as their luxury counterparts, nailing pigment payoff, stay-put formulas and Instagram-worthy packaging.
Ahead, you'll find 21 of the dupes that are actually worth your money.