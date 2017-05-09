Look Good Without Going Broke: Hair Edition

In a perfect world, we’d all have plenty of money to splurge on high-end products for each and every hair need. (Ditto skin and makeup.) And in a really perfect world, we’d have the hair of Blake Lively, Justine Skye, or Priyanka Chopra. Alas, no such luck. We have to be picky about where we spend versus save. And with an ever-expanding roster of products at our disposal (heat-protectant spray, overnight serums, and dry conditioners are some of the latest taking up space on our shelves), knowing when to splash out and when to head to the drugstore can be tricky.
So, we consulted four top celebrity hair stylists for guidance on which types of product should be considered the investment pieces of hair care — and the answers might surprise you. Because as it turns out, the basic picks (shampoo and conditioner) make for solid splurges, while items that are normally at higher price points (hello, hair masks) can be DIY-ed for next to nothing. Ahead, your definitive guide to shopping for hair care without breaking the bank.