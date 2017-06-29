Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen really had their holiday hookup game figured out. Their movies always seemed to include plot lines that found the twins effortlessly charming unsuspecting suitors while on vacation. To wit: They've had onscreen flings on multiple continents. We're not all working with an Olsen's wardrobe and charisma, though, which is why we've got a few practiced pickup lines on-hand for any time we want to make some out-of-town magic.
A holiday is the perfect opportunity to try on some different personas and flirt with strangers. You really have nothing to lose, because if it doesn't work out, you'll be gone in a number of days. And while MK-and-A's holiday crushes always remained safely PG, you may just set yourself up to have stellar holiday sex while you're at it.
Ahead are some one-liners and conversation starters to try on your next getaway — whether you're traveling solo or with your twin sister. If all else fails, you could always make a billboard advertising that you're single, and see what happens.