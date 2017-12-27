The 10 Recipes We've Already Bookmarked To Make In January

Although we are still in full-speed-ahead holiday mode, we've already started to set our sights on that January 2018 horizon — more specifically, all of our New Year's food and budget-related resolutions. Because if there's one thing we've blown through during these festive times, it's our budgets and our dining out quotas. From holiday parties to cookie swaps, and eating out or ordering in with family and friends, we've been thrown heavily off our at-home, meal-prep game. The result is comfort food overload and strained finances.
Which is exactly why we've bookmarked the 10 dishes that will get us back on track fast come January 1st. Ahead find our selection of the healthy, easy and delicious recipes that we're already planning to make those first two weeks in 2018. From fast and savoury baking sheet meals to spaghetti squash burrito bowls, we've mapped out all of the fresh meal-prepping gold from our favourite bloggers across the web. So scroll on to join us in getting back on that budget-friendly, homemade meal horse with the dinner and lunch recipes you'll be craving during the week.