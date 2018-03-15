Where New York’s Beauty-Obsessed Get Facials

Finding a good facialist is kind of like finding a good partner: Most of us have to shop around a little before we settle on "the one." And, much like bad relationships, bad facials can leave us with scars, burns, and a deflated sense of self-esteem.
For that reason, personal recommendation is easily the most desired way to book a facial; you want to make sure you’re in trusted, capable hands — you know, the kind that can extract without causing a flinch, that will leave you pink (not beet red!) after a good peel, or give you the glow you want all year round.
Ahead, a few of our favourite beauty-obsessed New Yorkers share who they trust with their flawless visages. Have your own no-longer-secret recommendation? Tell us in the comments!