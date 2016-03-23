Easter comes but once a year so why waste your chocolate cravings on the same stuff you usually get from the corner shop? There's a world of exciting and extraordinary treats out there for you to hide in an Easter egg hunt, share with your loved ones, or eat alone in bed in one sitting - hey, it's your bank holiday weekend, spend it how you like!
From hand-painted, intergalactic-inspired dark chocolate to praline-filled, pastel-coloured eggs, this is the time of year to live out all of your Willy Wonka fantasies, so whatever your taste in confectionery, scroll on and you are sure to find something to tempt you off the beaten path this Easter.
