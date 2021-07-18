7 Beetroot Recipes That Don’t Taste Like Soil

Beetroot is a tricksy piece of produce. It's one of those love it or hate it vegetables thanks to its sweet, almost earthy flavour and strongly pigmented flesh.
We might associate beetroot with the cold, harsh depths of winter but it's actually at its prime in the spring and summer. And while there are many who love a beet in any form, there are others who are far less fanatical. Lucky for the latter, there are many delicious and satisfying ways to prepare beetroot without leaning towards the more soil-like end of the flavour spectrum.
We've pulled together our favourite recipes that do just that – from rich, fruity chocolate cakes and bright pink hummus to tangy BBQ glazes and crunchy vegetable chips. These are summery recipes that will satisfy beetroot lovers and haters alike.