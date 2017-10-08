One of the only good things that came out of that dark time when we all thought we were allergic to gluten was that people discovered plenty of exciting and delicious alternatives to heavy carb-based meals.
From courgetti (more trouble than it's worth, IMHO) to sweet potato noodles, spinach pizza crusts to lettuce wraps, clever kitchen pioneers all over the world experimented with veg-as-carbs, with some actually quite convincing results.
One of the most successful grain dupes comes from making rice out of various vegetables. Because we tend to eat rice with other carbs with heavy meals (think curry with rice and naan and sag aloo and poppadums), this finding was kind of a godsend.
Read on for our favourite veg-to-rice options.