If this year's red carpets have taught us anything, it's that leaving the house with wet hair may just be the smartest trend to follow right now. At one star-studded event alone — the MTV Music Video Awards, in case you were wondering — model Ashley Graham and Kim Kardashian both arrived with wet waves. Not only is a just-out-of-the-shower look perfectly en vogue, it also gives way to an even bigger trend: undone, soft, natural texture that screams "too cool to be bothered with an iron."
We can all agree that air-dried hair can be very chic, but it also appeals to the lazy side in all of us — not to mention it gives strands a much-needed break from the toils of constant heat-styling. Moral of the story? Stow those tools, stat!
That being said, not all of us can hop out of the shower expecting lust-worthy locks to materialise. To wit: Our editors each rely on a few clutch products to help us get there. In an effort to convert everyone to the rinse, comb, scrunch-and-go lifestyle, R29 editors are sharing the products that ensure a foolproof air-dry in the slides ahead.
Here's to planning a breakup talk with your blowdryer...
This story was originally published on October 20, 2016.