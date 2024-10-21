9 Hair Products Experts Wouldn’t Spend More Than £15 On

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
One of the biggest misconceptions about beauty products is that they have to cost a small fortune to be effective. Brands like The Ordinary and The Inkey List have proven that to be incorrect where skincare is concerned, and we’d argue that the same goes for makeup. (Find us a beauty enthusiast who doesn’t have high praise for the affordable e.l.f.)
Haircare seems to be a different story, though. If your FYP is anything like ours, you might’ve come across so-called hair experts warning against the supposed effects of cheap hair products like shampoo, for example, citing hard-to-remove buildup and even hair loss as potential ramifications. More often than not, these videos come with recommendations for pricey alternatives.
Luxury buys certainly have their place in haircare but the professionals are working overtime to dispel the aforementioned myths. Take certified trichologist Abbey Yung, whose TikTok account is something of a re-education in affordable haircare. The common consensus? Regardless of your hair length or texture, it doesn’t matter how much you spend on a hair product provided it’s formulated well, works for you and is within your budget.
Without further ado, we asked hair experts and beauty editors to share the hair products that you can get away with spending less on, from scalp serums to anti-dandruff treatments.
Hairbrushes
“There’s a luxury market for excessively expensive hairbrushes and combs but in reality, a well-made, affordable option can do the job just as effectively,” says Dr Bessam Farjo, hair transplant surgeon at Farjo Hair Institute. “A wide-tooth comb or a brush with flexible bristles is all you need to detangle hair gently without causing breakage,” Dr Farjo adds.
The key, he says, is to use the right technique, especially if you have longer hair: “Start from the ends and work your way upwards — and I'm not talking about the price tag.” This will reduce pulling and snagging, which can lead to breakage and split ends. Essentially, whether you’re dealing with fragile hair or just daily maintenance, Dr Farjo says that a cheaper brush or comb can still keep your hair healthy and tangle-free.
For hair that tangles easily, R29 rates Tangle Teezer The Wet Detangler Hairbrush Millennial Pink, £13. If you’re looking for an everyday hairbrush, try Kent AirHedz Extra Large Paddle Brush with Large Quill, £11.50. The brand boasts a range of combs and brushes for a variety of different hair types.
Anti-Dandruff Treatments
If you have dandruff, you’d be forgiven for spending more on a product, hoping that it’ll get rid of your flakes in one fell swoop. But cheaper products are just as effective. Consultant trichologist Eva Proudman FIT IAT is an advocate of affordable anti-dandruff treatments. “If I were to recommend a shampoo for an itchy, flaky scalp, then the Neutrogena T/Gel 2-in-1 Anti Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner would be a good buy at £7.99,” she says. “It contains active ingredients such as glycerin to hydrate, as well as exfoliating salicylic acid and piroctone olamine,” which prevents bacteria growth. It also boasts all-important sulphates (foaming agents that create a lather) to cleanse on a deeper level. When formulated properly, neither products with sulphates nor anti-dandruff shampoos should strip your scalp or hair.
Trichologist Stephanie Sey has another recommendation: “Nizoral’s Anti-Dandruff Treatment Shampoo, £7.65, starts working from the first wash to help treat the underlying cause of dandruff,” which is malassezia — an overgrowth of yeast (a type of fungus) on the scalp. This product boasts ketoconazole, which Sey explains is a powerful antifungal ingredient. Nizoral Daily Prevent Shampoo, £8.75, also has beneficial ingredients like salicylic acid, which helps remove flakes and soothe itching, she says. This is a simple, daily solution for those with dandruff.
Smoothing Serums
There are countless expensive balms, serums and creams for curls and coils, says Neil Moodie, editorial hairstylist and founder of Neil Moodie Studio in Spitalfields. But one affordable alternative has become his favourite: “One of the best products under £15 is the Mixed Chicks Straightening Serum,” he says. “We now also stock it in the Neil Moodie Studio. It has thermal protection, is humidity-resistant and cuts drying time in half.” Even better, Moodie says that this £7.99 serum works on both natural and relaxed hair, and reduces flyaways immediately. “This is all thanks to hydrolysed keratin, silk amino acids, chamomile and rosemary extract,” he says.
Styling Mousse
Freelance beauty journalist and editor Ata-Owaji Victor thinks you can get away with spending less on styling mousse. Her go-to is Creme of Nature Argan Oil Style & Shine Foaming Mousse, £5.49. “This is under £6, lasts forever and leaves my hair feeling nourished and shiny,” says Victor. “Black and coily hair doesn’t generally reflect light in the same way [as other hair textures] so I love that this adds some shine and gloss.” Victor says that it’s especially great for braids: “When you’ve got braids it’s hard to get nourishment into your hair in a way that doesn’t weigh it down or add buildup on the scalp. This is light yet keeps natural hair underneath fairly nourished. I put it on at the end of a braided style or cornrows.”
Hairspray
Hair trend forecaster and stylist Tom Smith suggests spending less on hairspray — provided that you wash it out properly. “Even though hairspray can make hair feel stiff, it won’t actually dry the hair out,” he says. “This is because hairspray typically has a very high molecular weight, which means it simply sits on the surface of the hair and can’t get in.” Smith’s top tip? “Just don’t use direct heat — like curling or straightening irons — on top of cheaper hairspray, because that could cause residue, buildup and yellowing of the hair,” he says.
One hair category Smith would never skimp on is hair treatments like bond-builders. “You’ll want the best quality ingredients to keep your hair healthy,” says Smith, an ambassador for Olaplex. If you have more to spend, try the new Olaplex No.5 Leave-In Moisturize & Mend Leave-In Conditioner, £30, which minimises the appearance of split ends and further protects hair from damage as a result of brushing, heat-styling and environmental aggressors.
Dry Shampoo
Award-winning beauty and wellness journalist Twiggy Jalloh says you can’t go wrong with Batiste dry shampoo. It’s particularly excellent for long hair and on wigs, she says. “I’ve tried almost every dry shampoo on the market and Batiste is still one of, if not the, best out of all of them,” praises Jalloh. “I love it for my straight hair; it blends in easily, absorbs oil really quickly, doesn’t leave behind a white powder and is very affordable. That’s important because when I have straight hair, I tend to go through dry shampoo quite quickly, so I don’t want to spend a huge amount.” The barely-scented version gets Jalloh’s vote.
Scalp Serums
Alicia Lartey, aesthetician, beauty writer and cosmetic chemist in-training says that scalp conditions such as excessive dryness and dandruff are pretty common. “I know that plenty of hairdressers will advise people to go for more expensive ‘professional’ treatments, but nowadays, there are more players in the game, and they’re formulating products at affordable price points,” she says. Case in point: Eucerin DermoCapillaire Calming Urea Scalp Treatment, £14.50. “Scalp care is getting the skincare treatment,” says Lartey. Here, the star ingredient is 5% urea, an emollient (often found in moisturisers) that also softens and smooths the skin on the scalp.
Anne-Marie Lodge aka Really Ree, OG beauty blogger and founder of Reeson Beauty, is equally enamoured with Head and Shoulders Derma X Pro Moisture Leave on Treatment, £9.99. “It’s really easy to apply and reduces itchiness, tightness and inflammation and flaking on my scalp. It's so calming. Because it’s under £10, I can be really generous with it. The problem with more expensive scalp serums is that you can’t go for it with the application. I don’t have that problem with this.”
Hair Oils
Luxury and premium oils certainly have their place in haircare. (We’ve spoken highly of Kérastase Elixir Ultime L'Original Hair Oil, £58, for imparting shine, and love Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, £27.95, for minimising the appearance of dry, split ends.) But having less to spend doesn’t mean forgoing quality. Stuart Marsh, a hairstylist in Taylor Taylor London's Liberty salon in London swears by Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Growth Oil, £10.95. He has a smart tip for making the most of its moisturising ingredients: “Take a small, dry towel, dampen it down with water and add a few drops of the oil,” he advises. “Pop the towel in the microwave for about 30 seconds and while it’s warming up, run your favourite conditioner through your hair. Remove the towel and wrap it around the hair. Leave it on and there you have yourself an indulgent, super-intensive hair mask.”
Shampoo
“I recently tested a £43 luxury shampoo against a £6 version [L’Oréal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Acid Shampoo] and the cheaper one came out on top,” says Refinery29’s deputy beauty director, Jacqueline Kilikita. “Actually, in my experience, my hair has never felt cleaner — or looked better — when I’ve used drugstore brands like Elvive, Pantene, OGX and Hask. I want moisturising ingredients like argan oil and hyaluronic acid, and a non-negotiable is a gentle sulphate to lift away all remnants of oil, hair product and daily dirt. While I’m very kindly sent lots of buzzy new shampoos, I always go back to Hydra Hyaluronic, and it’s often on sale at half the price.”