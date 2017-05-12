Bereavement Leave – What Are You Entitled To?

When you are ready to return to work, you should still feel the support of your employees behind you. “When someone is returning to work after such an experience, it can be daunting and overwhelming. Being greeted by HR back into the business and for HR to see how the person is coping and assessing how they are able to transition back to work is important,” says Martine. “HR needs to gauge if some modification to the employee’s working arrangements needs to happen initially or possibly advising colleagues on how they can help in your return – whatever is needed to facilitate getting back to normal. They may offer an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) which can range from a confidential support telephone service to bereavement counsellors who can provide practical assistance. HR should work with the employee and be the ‘conduit’ between them and the business to ascertain the best way to move forward that is right for them.”