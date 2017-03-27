Why It's Totally Fine To Enjoy Being Alone

If the enduring popularity of Friends wasn't enough of an indication, let us be the ones to tell you that our society places a lot of value on friendship as an indication that you're, well, someone worth being friends with. And, sure, friends are great! We love friends! (And Friends.) But some of us are just as happy — if not happier — by ourselves than we are with other people, even if there are wonderful people in our lives. And it turns out, there's nothing inherently wrong with that. In fact, you'll get some serious benefits from taking (and enjoying) that alone time.