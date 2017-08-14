The Great British Bake Off is possibly the most British television show that has ever been created. Every week, millions of viewers tune in to watch people in a tent outside a country house, compete in what is essentially a baking competition with no prize, while two women in the corner make mildly dirty jokes about buns. And we love it. Nothing fills our heart with quite the same amount of joy as a baker's face when they get a Paul Hollywood handshake, or makes us as anxious as finding out if a hand-raised pork pie has managed to escape having a soggy bottom.



The only downside to Mary Berry's piercing blue eyes, Mel's 'Allo 'Allo style Austrian accent and Paul's tendency to aggressively prod dough, is that they do take away focus from the actual bakes. Every series of The Great British Bake Off has seen at least one bake which has made us drop our spatulas in astonishment that a non-professional could create such beauty out of flour and eggs. These bakes deserve our attention, though looking at them for too long may cause you to drool on to your keyboard. You have been warned.



Click through to see the very best bakes from all seven seasons.

