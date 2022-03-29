I’m Asexual & Partners Always Think I’ll Change My Mind About Sex

At first, I was upset because I thought it was my fault, that something was wrong with me. Prior to dating, I didn’t have a problem with being asexual. It was only after that I started to view it as a problem: Why didn’t I just want sex like everyone else? Something that everyone else seemed to desire so badly just did not appeal to me and now I was the bad guy? These were the same feelings that had surfaced when I first began toying with the idea of being asexual seven years ago. It already took enough courage to start dating in the first place, but to be met with the rejection I feared so many years ago? It really hurt.