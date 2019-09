Asceno collections are full of casual, comfortable and functional luxury providing sleep and swimwear for the effortlessly cool consumer. The prints are fresh, dynamic and graphic, the shapes are relaxed, crisp and clean. At the core of Asceno is quality; we have worked really hard to ensure that everything we create is of the finest quality, from the silkiest silks, softest swim fabrics to silk wadded eye masks that could comfort the weariest of eyes.Asceno has been so well received and we are so happy to include actresses Kate Hudson, Clémence Poésy and Rita Ora as fans of our signature silk pyjamas. We love seeing all kinds of people wearing our designs, the thrill of people enjoying something we have created will unlikely wear off!Lauren: I’ll be wearing the Nugget Tile PJs for breakfast and lounging in Santorini next weekend. We are both really excited about the Asceno stripe which launches for SS17, we will be living in them.Poppy: The Midnight Crescent PJs for statement dressing with trainers or the Orion blue for a more relaxed mood.There has never been a better time to start a brand – we sell to nearly 100 stores in 20 countries and we could never have got there that quickly 10 years ago. That's the benefit of launching a brand in the internet age. Social media has given us the opportunity to have a global following, however, that being said, the internet age means you can never switch off. It’s really important to have time out and have a healthy balance.