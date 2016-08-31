You began designing together after meeting at university, could you tell us more about the conception of the brand and its development over the years?

The initial idea was developed at Newcastle while we were studying Business. We actually met living in halls at a friend’s drinks – very, very university! We shared a love of print, loungewear and comfort which became the starting point for our designs. As we've grown, so has the brand, and over the past few years Asceno has evolved from a sleepwear company into a contemporary lifestyle and travel brand offering swim, beach, sleep and lounge wear.



Why do you think there has been such a boom in loungewear and pyjamas worn as daywear over the past few years?

People are choosing comfort, and PJs as daywear allow you to be comfortable. As with all things fashion, celebrities have heavily influenced the boundaries of what should be worn and when. Madonna incorporated lingerie into her tour and personal wardrobe in the '90s and icons of the day such as Kate Moss or Naomi Campbell mix what would have traditionally been seen as nightwear into both daywear and eveningwear. It is inevitable that when the likes of Rihanna, Olivia Palermo and Sofia Coppola are spotted out in PJ-inspired silhouettes this will filter through to the general consumer.

