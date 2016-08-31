If you've flicked through any fashion magazines or scrolled down Instagram of late, you've probably noticed the proliferation of pyjamas and nightwear being worn by day. Riri's doing it, Selena's doing it, Alexa's doing it and all the stylish girls we stalk on social media are doing it. It's official – slip dresses, silky twin sets, negligees and pyjamas have been embraced on the catwalks and by all our favourite celebrities.
We understand that it can be daunting stepping out in attire more typically worn in the bedroom so if you're going to commit to this prevalent trend, your pyjama look has to be polished. Wear a satin suit with heels and perfectly coiffed hair to avoid looking like you've just rolled out of bed or don a silk shirt with sleeves rolled up, jeans and sandals for effortless, everyday elegance.
Of course, if our pockets were ocean deep we'd deck ourselves in silk suits, dressing gowns and chemises from Stella McCartney, Céline, Givenchy and Saint Laurent but luckily we've found a much more accessible brand and it's safe to say we're obsessed. Asceno is the luxury lounge and swimwear label conceived by Creative Directors Poppy Sexton-Wainwright and Lauren Skerritt a few years ago, and in that short space of time it's already garnered a celebrity and fashion editor fanbase. We'd bet good money that street style pics from next month's fashion weeks will be heavily peppered with pieces by Asceno.
As summer eases into autumn, now's the time to ditch your summer dresses and denim cut-offs and try transitional dressing in silk sets and Asceno is the perfect place to start. Below we meet Lauren and Poppy, the girls behind the brand.
You began designing together after meeting at university, could you tell us more about the conception of the brand and its development over the years?
The initial idea was developed at Newcastle while we were studying Business. We actually met living in halls at a friend’s drinks – very, very university! We shared a love of print, loungewear and comfort which became the starting point for our designs. As we've grown, so has the brand, and over the past few years Asceno has evolved from a sleepwear company into a contemporary lifestyle and travel brand offering swim, beach, sleep and lounge wear.
Why do you think there has been such a boom in loungewear and pyjamas worn as daywear over the past few years?
People are choosing comfort, and PJs as daywear allow you to be comfortable. As with all things fashion, celebrities have heavily influenced the boundaries of what should be worn and when. Madonna incorporated lingerie into her tour and personal wardrobe in the '90s and icons of the day such as Kate Moss or Naomi Campbell mix what would have traditionally been seen as nightwear into both daywear and eveningwear. It is inevitable that when the likes of Rihanna, Olivia Palermo and Sofia Coppola are spotted out in PJ-inspired silhouettes this will filter through to the general consumer.
What sets Asceno apart and who would you love to see wearing it?
Asceno collections are full of casual, comfortable and functional luxury providing sleep and swimwear for the effortlessly cool consumer. The prints are fresh, dynamic and graphic, the shapes are relaxed, crisp and clean. At the core of Asceno is quality; we have worked really hard to ensure that everything we create is of the finest quality, from the silkiest silks, softest swim fabrics to silk wadded eye masks that could comfort the weariest of eyes.
Asceno has been so well received and we are so happy to include actresses Kate Hudson, Clémence Poésy and Rita Ora as fans of our signature silk pyjamas. We love seeing all kinds of people wearing our designs, the thrill of people enjoying something we have created will unlikely wear off!
What are your favourite pieces each and how do you both like to wear them?
Lauren: I’ll be wearing the Nugget Tile PJs for breakfast and lounging in Santorini next weekend. We are both really excited about the Asceno stripe which launches for SS17, we will be living in them.
Poppy: The Midnight Crescent PJs for statement dressing with trainers or the Orion blue for a more relaxed mood.
What have been the biggest hurdles you've had to overcome setting up your own brand?
There has never been a better time to start a brand – we sell to nearly 100 stores in 20 countries and we could never have got there that quickly 10 years ago. That's the benefit of launching a brand in the internet age. Social media has given us the opportunity to have a global following, however, that being said, the internet age means you can never switch off. It’s really important to have time out and have a healthy balance.
What would be your advice for budding businesswomen and young designers?
It’s super important to be offering something really unique and different as well as something that you love, and get lots of customer feedback as this helps you perfect the product!
What does the future hold for Asceno?
In December we have the launch of SS17, the collection is full of casual luxury, and eccentric splashes of colour. We are taking the brand in an exciting direction. Key prints for SS17 include show-off stripes, bold graphics combined with the brand's contemporary aesthetic. The brand will be launching within some really exciting international retailers including Moda Operandi, Harvey Nichols Riyadh, and Saks Fifth Avenue Mexico amongst others along with international expansion and an Asceno retail store. Lots of exciting things to come!
