Why Anna From The O.C. Is Our Noughties Beauty Icon

Boob tubes over long-sleeved t-shirts; tartan kilts with matching tartan berets; diamanté chokers and camisoles over...anything. We are, of course, recalling the outfits of one Anna Stern — the unsung star of The O.C. for any true Orange County fan girl. Come on, Summer was so, like, predictable. And Coop? Do you remember how Mexico went? No. Thank. You. From the moment Anna stepped on screen, we were rooting for her and Seth to make things official and for Summer to just get locked in the pool house.



Kooky, funky, quirky, and random are all apt words to describe underdog Anna Stern's style, but it was her hardcore pledge of allegiance to butterfly clips and fresh-from-an-Alpine-storm blusher that set our young hearts aflutter. Discounting the artillery of furry flat caps which we will be leaving, quite firmly, in 2004, allow us to reintroduce: Anna Stern's finest beauty moments. Because, however rogue they were, they were strong, strong looks and we haven;t crushed on an alt-girl all-American babe so hard since Ange in Girl, Interrupted. In fact, from this day forth, we declare her our '00s beauty icon. Get your clear mascara and Juicy Tubes ready...

