Why We Should Stop Glamorising Make-Up Sex

Of course, every relationship is dependent on the people in it, so not everyone who has make-up sex is necessarily in an abusive or unhealthy relationship, Goldsmith says. Ideally, sex should be a choice, and you should be comfortable with the dynamics of when you're having sex and why you're having it, she says. "[During make-up sex], we can miss whether or not the conflict has been resolved, and both people are really feeling ready and safe to be intimate," she says. And in some cases, if there's an escalated incident of verbal attacks, that can lead to physical attacks, she says.