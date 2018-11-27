Alice Potts Turns Bodily Fluids Into Fashion

While sweat can be a turn-off for many, Alice has found beauty in the body’s natural perspiration. "We all secrete every day but never stop to think about the importance of this bodily response or what it could mean," she explains. "Sweat can tell so much about a person, it captures an emotion beyond an ordinary experience. It shows the beauty of how our bodies respond to our current environment, it also captures a single moment from different points in individuals' lives." In scientific fields, excitement is building around the potential to analyse a person's health and make diagnoses based on chemical and mineral balances in their sweat.