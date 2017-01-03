What To Drink When You're Not Drinking

Whatever your reason for doing Dry January, it's unlikely to be your love for Sprite over Sauvignon Blanc. For too long, being sober has meant giving up a deliciously reassuring drink at the end of a hard day, but no more... These mouth-watering mocktail recipes will give you seven more reasons to go alcohol free.
Whether you prefer your tipple sparkling and sweet or bitter with a bit of bite, click through to find something to quench your thirst, wet your whistle and get you through until February, when perhaps that large glass of red will have lost its appeal. Stranger things have happened.