3 Badass Women Taking The Fear Out Of Fitness

Kaoutar: Luckily my university had a ladies-only area in the gym, which was perfect. But after graduating, I found it really hard to find an equally well-equipped ladies' gym, so I ended up at a mixed gym. The free-weights area tends to be full of men, so it was hard for me at first, especially when I wasn’t as confident with what I was doing. I worked through this by going at times when it wasn’t really packed, and I built my confidence from there. I changed my mentality and thought, 'You know what, they’re here because they have a goal to reach, and I’m here for the same reason'.