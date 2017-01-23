Everywhere I look today, whether it’s patients walking into the clinic or people on the streets, people have a concerned look on their faces. I think people are seriously concerned about access to healthcare and access to abortion care in this country. What I think is also important to remember is what we hear from our patients. Some of the quotes we get every day from our patients are so inspiring. Here’s a quote that came in just after the election: ‘I feel so fortunate to have been able to go to Preterm. I was treated the way I would want my sister and friends to be cared for.’ Another wrote: ‘I felt at peace with my choice and I can thank your amazing and understanding staff for that.’Abortion stigma runs throughout our culture. We assume women are doing this for a bad reason. We make assumptions about who has an abortion and why, and this stigma silences people. It silences the women who have had abortions, it silences other people who have supported friends or loved ones who have had an abortion. It really silences us all. I believe so deeply in helping people find their voice and talking about abortion. If we move away from debating the morality of abortion and start recognising the lived experiences of women, trans folks and gender-nonconforming folks who have abortions every day, we start to see it in a very different light. We start to see it as an experience that many of our loved ones will go through in their lives. We move away from this place of judgment and toward a place of empathy. I think it’s really important to note that people of all walks of life, no matter how they feel about abortion, all want the women in our families to be loved, supported and comforted throughout their lives.I would encourage everyone to take some kind of action every day. That’s one of the things I try to do in my life. Every single day, I try to push back on the system in some way, no matter how small. For a lot of us these days, I know that can mean signing an online petition, and that’s great; sometimes, it means going to an event. But I think in a lot of instances, it’s as simple as having a conversation. It can mean engaging your neighbour when you walk out your door at the same time and commenting on something meaningful and substantive – in this case, abortion. These are the ways people really connect, and long-term, that is how power really moves and pushes the system. When only the wealthy and powerful are making demands on the system, then our system moves in ways that support the wealthy and powerful. So all of us – every single day – need to do something, no matter how small. That is how real change works. Ed. note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.