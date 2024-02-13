Your Valentine’s Day Tarot Reading Is Here

Valentine's Day is rapidly approaching and if you're still trying to suss out the vibes for this year, you've come to the right place. Although tarot cards can't predict the future, they can provide us with valuable knowledge from the divine on how to handle whatever life throws at us — including love.
If you're not familiar with the practice, tarot is a form of divination that uses a deck of cards to provide us with a sense of direction. And for Shawn Engel, on-demand tarot reader and witch at The James Hotel in New York City, tarot is one of her go-to's for Valentine's Day — and any other tarot readings about love. "Tarot can provide guidance on blind spots in your relationships, such as where you can communicate better, energy on what everyone is bringing to the table, and how to enrich your relationship with activities," she tells Refinery29. "It’s super fun for Valentine’s Day because it gives the couple a full view of things to work on and explore. It deepens the relationship in real time!"
These readings aren't here to predict or change the future, but rather give us insights and information we may not have considered before. "Tarot is not something that will make or break a relationship, but it is a helpful tool for insight," Engel says. "There is nothing to be afraid of, there is only information that can be applied if desired!"
We sat down with Sarah Potter, a tarot reader, professional witch, and color magic practitioner based in New York City, for a very special collective Valentine's Day tarot reading (just for Refinery29 readers!). Read ahead for some collective card pulls and a special card pull for Earth, Water, Fire, and Air signs.