The Ring Of Fire Solar Eclipse Is Here & It’s Kind Of A Big Deal

Solar eclipses and new moons are often associated with clean slates and new beginnings, and eclipses in particular have a way of speeding up timelines and encouraging us to confront what we've been avoiding, according to Campos. This one, though, is going to be a little different than usual. "It will be forming a conjunction with the South Node of Fate and Destiny," she says. "In astrology, the South Node is a point of release — in order for something new to bloom, we must first let go of what no longer serves us." Our attention will be on creating balance within our closest ties thanks to the new moon's position in Libra. "Which relationships in your life feel reciprocal? Which relationships in your life could use some adjustments, and which have you outgrown but have been too scared to move on from?" Campos says.