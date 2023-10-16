The Ring Of Fire Solar Eclipse Is Here & It’s Kind Of A Big Deal

A new moon solar eclipse is happening in Libra on October 14, causing a little bit of chaos and a lot of growth. We won't sugar coat it: eclipse season can feel daunting. And, although unpredictable, it's nothing we haven’t handled before. This particular event is called a "ring of fire" eclipse because of the moon's distance from the sun: instead of completely blocking out the sun's rays, we'll see a fiery halo up in the sky.
This luminary will set us up for a serious time of reflection and an itch for harmony. "Since the eclipse is in Libra, who's represented by the scales of justice, we’ll want to do things in moderation in order to find a balance that works for us," says Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of The Love Deck. We'll also be drawn to getting rid of what no longer serves us, which will then create space for us to manifest bigger, newer dreams as we inch towards the end of the year.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
"This month's new moon is believed to be influenced by justice, fairness, peace, love, and harmony — exactly what relationships need in today's world, be it professional, personal, romantic, or challenging," says Iva Naskova, astrologer at Nebula Platform. And, since Libra is often associated with romantic relationships, love will be all the more possible to grasp if you're not already coupled up. "This lunar energy will significantly enhance relationships that begin now, equipping them with the additional power to not only thrive but also endure in the long run," she says.
Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power, says that this new moon is our biggest opportunity of the year to come back to ourselves and remember who we are. "We must stop seeing ourselves through other people’s eyes, and chase the goals our young selves wanted to achieve," she says. Use this new moon as a time to reflect and really figure out what you want to get out of your life — once the new moon is over, we can use its forward-thinking energy to start anew.
The eclipse will "bring a tidal wave of change to our closest relationships and will be the first solar eclipse in the sign of Libra that we've experienced since 2005," says Stephanie Campos, astrologer and author of Seasons of the Zodiac: Love, Magick, and Manifestation Throughout the Astrological Year. "It also carries a very unique signature — it takes place at 21 degrees of Libra, and we actually experienced an eclipse at the same point in the sky on October 14, 2004." Although that was quite a while ago, Campos says to try and think back to the months surrounding that time period. "What were the major storylines unfolding in your life around that time? Similar themes and topics may come up for revision under this year's eclipse," she says.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Solar eclipses and new moons are often associated with clean slates and new beginnings, and eclipses in particular have a way of speeding up timelines and encouraging us to confront what we've been avoiding, according to Campos. This one, though, is going to be a little different than usual. "It will be forming a conjunction with the South Node of Fate and Destiny," she says. "In astrology, the South Node is a point of release — in order for something new to bloom, we must first let go of what no longer serves us." Our attention will be on creating balance within our closest ties thanks to the new moon's position in Libra. "Which relationships in your life feel reciprocal? Which relationships in your life could use some adjustments, and which have you outgrown but have been too scared to move on from?" Campos says.
If you’re already in a committed partnership, this new moon may test you in ways you haven’t been before. "Some relationships are bound to be over as an imbalanced aspect with retrograde Neptune in Pisces removes the rose-colored glasses, allowing us to see hard truths," Montúfar says. "Fortunately, this makes space for new relationships to begin as well! Some will begin within the next two weeks and some will arrive over the course of the next six months, by the time the full moon lunar eclipse arrives on March 25, 2024."
As the new moon continues to affect us, Montúfar says we should be careful to watch our words. "As the energy intensifies this weekend, we could fall into the trap of saying the wrong thing as Mercury in Libra opposes Chiron in Aries," she notes. "What is said now could be very hurtful — but if we manage to stay strong in our convictions and actions without doing damage, a profound amount of healing can take place."
While solar eclipses often bring about radical change, it’s often necessary for us to move forward in our lives. As long as we’re open and receptive to what the new moon has to bring us, everything is bound to be alright.