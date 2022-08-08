The Emma Mulholland On Holiday x Vans Collab Brings Ultimate Vacay Vibes

Since its inception into the Aussie market in 2017, EM On Holiday has exploded, garnering attention from celebs like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Khloe Kardashian. With its laidback '80s and '90s-inspired aesthetic, the brand's emphasis on good vibes has established it as the new summer uniform, loaded with bright hues and nostalgic prints. While Vans' origins in 1966 were rooted in skate-specific gear, today the brand is loved by folks from all walks of life for its high-quality retro-style trainers and casual apparel. Though the brands are over five decades apart in age, they share a unified sensibility that makes the collaboration feel just right.