The Emma Mulholland On Holiday x Vans Collab Brings Ultimate Vacay Vibes

Once in a while, the stars align and brands we love come together to make our fantasy wardrobe pieces a reality. And answering our calls for a well-deserved vacay, Emma Mulholland On Holiday has teamed up with global skatewear brand Vans to create the ultimate collection of fresh, everyday pieces for your dream OOO style.
And while we're still reeling from biblical levels of rain, the chance to plan our wardrobes for warmer days ahead just got a whole lot more tempting.
Fusing EM on Holiday's travel and souvenir-inspired aesthetic and Vans’ iconic skater style, the new range from two of the biggest checkerboard advocates in fashion is sure to bring us some mood-boosting statement weekend essentials.
Since its inception into the Aussie market in 2017, EM On Holiday has exploded, garnering attention from celebs like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Khloe Kardashian. With its laidback '80s and '90s-inspired aesthetic, the brand's emphasis on good vibes has established it as the new summer uniform, loaded with bright hues and nostalgic prints. While Vans' origins in 1966 were rooted in skate-specific gear, today the brand is loved by folks from all walks of life for its high-quality retro-style trainers and casual apparel. Though the brands are over five decades apart in age, they share a unified sensibility that makes the collaboration feel just right.
Unsurprisingly, it doesn't disappoint.
Featuring vacation-inspired styles in ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories, the 12-piece collection includes quintessential Vans styles like the Classic Checkerboard Slip-On, the Old Skool and the Decon Slide, all transformed with EM's synonymous Happy Hibiscus and Olive and Purple Check prints.
Within the ready-to-wear range, you'll find outerwear, matching bike shorts, overalls and tees reminiscent of the brand’s most popular styles. Perfect for this in-between weather where it's not quite freezing but certainly not warm, you'll want to shop every bit of this drop.
The Emma Mulholland on Holiday x Vans collaboration will be available August 5, 2022, from EMonHoliday.com and Vans.co.uk.