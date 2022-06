Lil Nas X’s Beef With BET Runs Deeper Than A Snub

Unfortunately, BET has been known to shy away from and even ignore queer Black creatives for quite some time now. When the FX series Pose was on air, shining a light on a close knit community of Black and brown trans folks connecting through the underground ballroom scene in 1980s New York City, the show was critically acclaimed for centring a narrative that is rarely depicted in pop culture. But in its three seasons on air, BET barely acknowledged Pose and its talented cast. Sure, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (who has never been nominated for a BET Award) and Billy Porter (who’s only been nominated for a BET Award once) have attended the awards show in recent years, but the continued lack of acknowledgment over the years sent the clear message that Black queer culture simply isn’t not a priority for the network. The decision to have a performance this year featuring Pose costars Porter and Dominique Jackson seemed like a possible atonement for its past, but even that felt... off, somehow; Black ballroom legends like Deshaun Wesley (Legendary), Shannon Balenciaga, and Kevin Prodigy couldn’t even get the same amount of airtime as Jack Harlow, a white man whose ties to Blackness include his friendship with Drake and not knowing that Brandy and Ray J were siblings . At the BET Awards — and during Pride Month at that?