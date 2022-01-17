How to Get Plump & Delicious Skin, According to Glow Expert Nam Vo

Every day, Vo's more than 367,000 Instagram followers ask for, not makeup, but skin-care advice. "I get questions in my DMs all the time, like, 'What tool should I buy if I have acne scars?' What should I buy if my face is saggy?' 'What's one thing I buy if Im'm getting wrinkles around my eyes?'" Vo tells me in our recent Zoom chat. While the best skin-care advice is personal, Vo has glow tips to take with you. Here, she tells us exactly how she keeps her skin "plump and delicious" in the dead of winter.