Tonight’s Full Moon In Gemini Asks Us To Reflect On Our Own Duelling Impulses

These are the not-always-gentle reminders that Gemini offers us and makes clear in the tarot card of The Lovers. Associated with Gemini, The Lovers is a card that troubles our human desire for consistency by driving us toward oppositions. The Lovers card reminds us that up against the unpredictable element of human behaviour, everything we do is a choice, even passive acceptance. The full moon’s inconjunct aspect to Venus retrograde and Pluto echoes this understanding and reminds us that choices we make reflect not only who we are but what we value, especially when these choices are uncomfortable. And, while the moon’s trine to Jupiter in Aquarius is a harmonious aspect, it’s also a magnifying one. In consort with Jupiter, the full moon’s reflections are all the more potent and all the more consequential. What we accept about ourselves, what we cast off as the other, what we relinquish in the name of love will be what shades our months to come.