The Problem With Posting About Your Breakup Online

Can this kind of content be harmful for people going through a breakup who feel they do not fit this healing trajectory? According to psychologist Dr Veronica Lamarche , a senior lecturer in the department of psychology at the University of Essex, the danger lies in presenting this 'glow up' mindset as if it’s the only acceptable way to be in a breakup. "The problem with social media comes in the sense that some creators, or some silos of information, start to present [heartbreak] like it’s one thing or the other. You either feel vulnerable or upset, or you’re having this wonderful transformative process, when the reality for most people going through a breakup is that it varies from day to day," she says. "We need to be aware that what we’re seeing is just a fraction of their day-to-day life."