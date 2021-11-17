When Medicine Can’t Help, Wellness Swoops In

I often think of Trota of Salerno, the first female professor of medicine, who was known throughout Italy in the 11th century for her healing powers. Many academics debate whether Trota was a woman, although there are records from 12th century Anglo-Norman writers that describe traveling to Salerno to see a famous female doctor, assumed to be Trota. The medical compendium, The Book on the Diseases of Women According to Trota, includes everything from gynaecology and dental care to makeup and mental health; there are instructions on how to combat an itchy vagina (take camphor, litharge, laurel berry, and egg white to mix into a pessary or enema) and abdominal pain (draw a bath with saxifrage, sea holly, old cabbages, marshmallow, root of dovesfoot cranebill), as well as removing wrinkles (take the juice of stinking iris, which will “raise” and “erupt” the skin, causing it to be “pulled off” to appear, ultimately, “delicate”).