Why Do Beauty & Fashion Influencers Look The Same On My Feed?

Recently, I was talking to Marianna Hewitt about her own content, which is very much a mix of beauty and fashion. Lately I've noticed it's skewing more the latter. She says this is partly because her followers want to know everything she's wearing. "As you build a relationship with your audience they may think of you as an expert in one area, but they are followers of your overall lifestyle and trust your judgement and appreciate your taste," she explains. "Beauty influencers are sharing more lifestyle as a whole, fashion girls are sharing their beauty routines — the lines are so blurred."