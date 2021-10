Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Her Post-COVID Hair Loss

"I was brunette for a long time, because my hair was through the wringer and I wanted to try to keep it as healthy as possible," she explains. "Then, doing things from the inside out really matters. I'm very militant about my routine: I take Dose and Co Pure Collagen every morning, I pour it into my coffee before I put my creamer in, it dissolves instantly, and it's tasteless. I also love doing hair masks, whether that be avocado oil, or anything in the pantry; I put mayonnaise in my hair and just let it sit there for a little bit."