Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Her Post-COVID Hair Loss

"When I got COVID, I actually lost a great deal of my hair," Kardashian explains, describing the hair loss as late-onset. "It happened in chunks, and it was like two or three weeks after I had COVID. I was really bummed — you don't feel good about yourself. A couple months after, my doctor, who is a great friend of mine, was like, 'You know what, I've seen so many women, specifically, who have lost a lot of hair and they think it's because of COVID.'"