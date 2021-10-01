You can blame my mother for my lifelong track record of great outfits. Since the day I was born, everything about my appearance — from the bows on my head to the frilly dresses I wore to family events — was meticulously planned by my mother. Every back-to-school season, she’d pick out ribbons and beads to make me headbands that matched my school uniform, and she would pick out fabrics for us to wear in the form of mummy-and-me dresses. I can’t remember a time in my life when fashion wasn’t part of my life. It wasn’t a vanity thing, but rather a tool my mother used to teach me how to navigate the world as a woman, who would need to get clear about who she was and where she wants to be really fast. She always taught me how to look my best, whatever that meant to me — even when I preferred sneakers to her beloved heels or all-black outfits to her often vibrant palette.