Exclusive: Private At-Home HPV Testing Is A “Worrying” New Trend

"If the test comes back positive we advise women who are infected with high risk strains of the HPV virus that they are more likely to develop cervical cancer than those who do not carry the virus, therefore it is important that they arrange to see their GP. Testing positive may simply mean you need to have slightly more regular smear tests, but you should always discuss these results with your GP. We make it clear that simply testing positive for a high risk HPV type does not mean that they will develop cancer and that in fact most women become infected with at least one strain of HPV at some point in their lives. In the vast majority of cases, the infection clears within a few months without causing any symptoms or damage. The at-home HPV test is not a replacement for the NHS smear tests which are carried out by a healthcare professional."