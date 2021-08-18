We Have A Lot Of Questions About Black Irish, Mariah Carey’s New Liquor

Black Irish is currently available in three flavours. The original liqueur is described as "rich" and "luxurious," with "aromas of freshly roasted coffee, milk chocolate, and warm spices"; you can also purchase the "silky, creamy, and smooth" white chocolate liqueur, or the "rich and creamy" salted caramel flavour. So far, the reviews are positive, and some Instagram commenters said that the flavours mix well together. Twitter fans especially can't wait to get their hands on some bottles.