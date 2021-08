This Frozen Honey TikTok Trend Isn’t Exactly Good For You

"Eating a little bit of corn syrup such as a serving, which is a tablespoon, is not detrimental," Amy Shapiro , a dietitian and nutritionist based in New York City, told Insider when she was asked about the cons of the viral trend . "However, the amount that is being squeezed out of the bottle is way more than 1 tablespoon. When you add colour and Kool-Aid to it, children will likely eat more than one serving, especially if they're making multiple colours." Shapiro also noted that continuously eating honey and corn syrup can put the body at risk for a dangerous amount of weight gain and an increased risk of diabetes and heart disease.