We Have A Lot Of Questions About Jennifer Aniston Eating One M&M At A Time

There is snacking in moderation; there is savouring food. And then, there is whatever Jennifer Aniston likes to do with crisps and M&Ms. In a new InStyle cover story , Aniston revealed that whenever she's stressed, she likes to eat "a chip." Now, if you're anything like me (or InStyle editor Laura Brown), you might be wondering: Just one crisp? To that, Aniston replied: "Usually. I'm good at that. I can have one M&M, one chip." (One M&M? Like, a microdose of M&Ms?) "I know, that's so annoying," Aniston concluded, leaving readers stunned.