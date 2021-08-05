The Love — And Strategy — Behind Couple Style

Take Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, for example. Before the two got married in 2013, Kardashian and West had entirely different aesthetics. Bodycon dresses, pencil skirts, and tall pumps dominated Kardashian’s wardrobe and contributed to her reality-star image, while West’s style — a monochrome palette and streamlined array of T-shirts and jeans — earned him fashion industry credibility and the approval of Vogue’s Anna Wintour. By 2013, when the two celebrated a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy, Kardashian’s look had changed: she was increasingly sporting camel coats, Balmain blazers, and minimalist, nude gowns. The transformation was even documented in a Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode in Season 7, when West and his stylist, Renelou Padora, cleaned out Kardashian’s closet to make room for the new style identity (and loads of Yeezy merch) that would eventually make her a darling of the fashion world.